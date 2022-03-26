In Pics: Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif attend Farhan Akhtar’s house party in style

It was a star-studded affair in tinsel town as Bollywood biggies arrived at Farhan Akhtar’s house party on Friday night.

Among those in attendance were Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dino Morea, Farah Khan, Chunky Panday and stealing the limelight - newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Check out the pictures below.

Chunky Panday | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.

He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman Khan reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:21 AM IST