In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yash, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others were spotted on Monday in Mumbai.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city.

Paparazzi snapped Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor outside Malaika Arora's residence. Malaika got discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning after a major road accident.

Actor Yash, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming and much-awaited film 'KGF: Chapter 2', was spotted at the Mumbai airport. He has reportedly arrived in Mumbai to promote his film.

Take a look at their photos here:

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:52 PM IST