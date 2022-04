In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her sexy back in a bright blue jumpsuit as she steps out for dinner

Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Janhvi Kapoor, who has transitioned from a newbie to fashionista, was recently spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai as she stepped out for dinner.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress was seen wearing a bright blue backless jumpsuit that accentuated her svelte figure.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

Janhvi has also wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Mili'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

She also has Dharma Productions' next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The film which will soon go into production, will be helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma and is slated to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Besides that she recently announced her new project- 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Billed as a love story, it is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:43 AM IST