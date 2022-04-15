In Pics: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and others attend 'Pippa' wrap up party

An RSVP and Roy Kapur Films' production, 'Pippa' has now wrapped its shoot spanning across schedules in Nasik, Pune, Mumbai and a few districts of West Bengal. Having performed the mammoth task of completing the shoot, the 'Pippa' squad rings in a wrap-up party attended by Producers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, director Raja Menon and actors Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur. The celebrations were brought in with a cake cutting ceremony.

Advertisement

'Pippa' is based on The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the first-of-its-kind war drama enlivens the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Ishaan Khatter will be seen essaying the role of the young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental in India winning the war.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films , directed by Raja Krishna Menon and with music by A R Rahman, 'Pippa' stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The war drama will hit the theatres on the 9th of December 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 02:21 PM IST