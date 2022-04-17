In Pics: Inside photos from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding party

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate affair. The couple opened the doors for their friends in the industry on Saturday night as they threw a lavish post-wedding party.

The gala affair was attended by some of the closest friends of the newlyweds including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Juno Chopra, Pritam, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Among the family members who were a part of the bash were Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and others.

The party seemed to have a formal theme as the guests were seen arriving the venue at their fashionable best. While Ranbir and Alia did not step out to pose for the paparazzi, we have got our hands on some of the inside pictures from the party.

Riddhima shared a slew of photos on her Instagram stories. In one of them, she can be seen posing with brother Ranbir, who is all smiles in the selfie.

She also clicked pictures with other guests at the party. Have a look at them here:

Alia and Ranbir got married as per Punjabi traditions at the latter's residence on April 14. The couple had met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' five years ago and fell in love.

The film which recently wrapped up its shoot will be Alia and Ranbir's first one together. 'Brahmastra' will release in the theatres on September 9 this year.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:55 AM IST