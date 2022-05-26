In Pics: From Kajol to Rani Mukerji, B-town's hottest celebs attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was truly a night to remember. From his OG actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol to the newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, most of Bollywood assembled to celebrate the Dharma honcho on his special day.
Check out the pictures below.
Karan Johar
Janhvi Kapoor
Sharvari
Tamannaah Bhatia
Sonali Bendre
Tiger Shroff
Shanaya Kapoor
Shweta Bachchan
Manushi Chhillar
Dino Morea
Vijay Deverakonda
Raveena Tandon
Ananya Panday
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Mrunal Thakur
Tabu
Malaika Arora
Kajol
Salman Khan
Parineeti Chopra
Sidharth Malhotra
Kriti Sanon
Rajkummar Rao
Rani Mukerji
Ishaan Khatter
Varun Dhawan
Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Tara Sutaria
Ranveer Singh
Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Juhi Chawla
Diana Penty
Vaani Kapoor
Twinkle Khanna
Kiara Advani
Rohit Shetty
(Photos by Viral Bhayani)
Those missing from the event included KJo’s closest Alia Bhatt, who is busy filming for her debut Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’, Deepika Padukone who is currently serving as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The theme of the party was black and bling. The entire setup of the bash was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like 'Kalank', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar returns to direction after a hiatus of five years. The director will be helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.
