In Pics: From Kajol to Rani Mukerji, B-town's hottest celebs attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was truly a night to remember. From his OG actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol to the newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, most of Bollywood assembled to celebrate the Dharma honcho on his special day.

Karan Johar

Janhvi Kapoor

Sharvari

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sonali Bendre

Tiger Shroff

Shanaya Kapoor

Shweta Bachchan

Manushi Chhillar

Dino Morea

Vijay Deverakonda

Raveena Tandon

Ananya Panday

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Mrunal Thakur

Tabu

Malaika Arora

Kajol

Salman Khan

Parineeti Chopra

Sidharth Malhotra

Kriti Sanon

Rajkummar Rao

Rani Mukerji

Ishaan Khatter

Varun Dhawan

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Tara Sutaria

Ranveer Singh

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Juhi Chawla

Diana Penty

Vaani Kapoor

Twinkle Khanna

Kiara Advani

Rohit Shetty

(Photos by Viral Bhayani)

Those missing from the event included KJo’s closest Alia Bhatt, who is busy filming for her debut Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’, Deepika Padukone who is currently serving as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The theme of the party was black and bling. The entire setup of the bash was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like 'Kalank', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar returns to direction after a hiatus of five years. The director will be helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.