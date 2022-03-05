In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some were clicked at the airport, others were papped as they stepped out in the city for their personal and professional commitments.

Deepika Padukone jetted off to Spain for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Pathaan', co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress wore an all-red ensemble with a turtle neck top, leather pants and a cap, and paired her outfit with pink stilettos.

Mrunal Thakur too was spotted at the airport and she looked pretty in a pink kurti and blue jeans.

The shutterbugs caught Malaika Arora in the city and the actress kept it chic in blue flared jeans and a white top.

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were clicked outside Hinduja hospital, while Shraddha Kapoor greeted the paps while she was shooting in Colaba.

Urvashi Rautela stepped out in Juhu in a black and golden jumpsuit. Rakhi Sawant was spotted with an award at an event in Andheri.

