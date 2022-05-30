In Pics: Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after serving as jury member at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who served on the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival has finally returned to Mumbai after a week-long run at the French Riviera.

She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a chic mint green power suit. She completed her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a brown shoulder bag. Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Deepika, in an exclusive interview to 'Variety' said that she observes being on the Cannes jury as a natural progression of her journey, but at the same time being invited came as a surprise to her.

"They (the festival management) seem so convinced about why they made that decision. And it makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I've not given myself enough credit," she said, adding: "If I've landed here today, without even realising it, I must be doing something right."

The actor has just wrapped Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan", alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and is working on "Project K" by Nag Ashwin.

Next up is the Indian remake of "The Intern", alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions along with Warner Bros. and Sunir Kheterpal for Athena.