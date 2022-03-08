In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them got papped at Mumbai airport, others were seen at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Alia Bhatt ditched her saree and opted for a stunning off white dress with a blazer for one of the promotional events of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as she wore a beautiful blue and white saree The actress was spotted at the promotion of her upcoming movie 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and others.

While Vicky was spotted in Juhu, actress Pooja Hegde was spotted outside a jewellery store in Bandra.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:49 PM IST