In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor step out for a dinner date as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ continues to reign at the Box Office

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which released last month received positive response with critics singularly praising Alia Bhatt's performance along with the film's scale and direction.

The film, which is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', tells the story of Alia's titular character inspired by the real-life sex worker Gangubai, who rose to be a mafia queen in Mumbai.

As the film continues to reign at the Box Office, Alia stepped out with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for a dinner date. The couple were spotted exiting the restaurant on Wednesday night.

While Alia chose to exude Gangubai vibes with yet another white outfit, this time a co-ord set, Ranbir kept it casual in a printed shirt and white trousers.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile on work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

She also has SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

Besides that, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Netfilx spy thriller film 'Heart Of Stone'. She will be starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

On the other hand, Ranbir has 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Also, his untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March, next year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:47 AM IST