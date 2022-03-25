In Pics: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai after ‘Brahmastra’ shoot in Varanasi

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were shooting for their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ in Varanasi, returned to Mumbai on Thursday night.

Alia was spotted wearing a white kurta and palazzo set, while Ranbir kept it casual in a solid shirt and jeans.

Bhatt, who turned 29, earlier this month, took to Instagram and posted a 30-second video of her character Isha, and shows Ranbir as Shiva, a man with supernatural powers.

The long-in-the-works movie is envisioned as a trilogy and is billed as one of the biggest films to come out of the country.

Directed by Ayan, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for the last seven years. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:09 AM IST