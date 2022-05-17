In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Ananya Panday, Karan Kundrra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday.

They got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted ahead of the trailer launch of her film 'Nikamma'. The actress wore a blue saree with red corset blouse and an orange coat.

While Ananya was spotted in Bandra, Janhvi was seen as came out from her gym and stepped inside her car.

Take a look at their photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:41 PM IST