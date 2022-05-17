e-Paper Get App
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Celebrities including Ananya Panday, Karan Kundrra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Several celebrities including Ananya Panday, Karan Kundrra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday.

They got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted ahead of the trailer launch of her film 'Nikamma'. The actress wore a blue saree with red corset blouse and an orange coat.

While Ananya was spotted in Bandra, Janhvi was seen as came out from her gym and stepped inside her car.

Take a look at their photos here:

Alia Bhatt
Ananya Panday
Rhea Chakraborty
Janhvi Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Sharvari Wagh
Shanaya Kapoor
Karan Kundrra
Ayushmann Khurrana

