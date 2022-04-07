In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

While Ajay and Rakul stepped out for the promotion of their upcoming film 'Runway 34', Akshay got papped at the airport.

Kareena was spotted outside her best friend Malaika Arora's residence.

Take a look at their photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:46 PM IST