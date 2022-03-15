In Pics: Ahmed Khan arrives in his ‘Batmobile’ with family to watch Robert Pattinson's ‘The Batman’ in Mumbai

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson's latest release 'The Batman' has been garnering rave reviews by fans of the caped crusader across the globe.

On Monday night, choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan was spotted with his customised ‘Batmobile’ on the streets of Mumbai. As per reports, he along with his family arrived in the swanky ride to watch the Matt Reeves directorial.

Khan’s car is based on the model used by Michael Keaton in 1989's ‘Batman’ and 1992's ‘Batman Returns’. It was a birthday gift by his wife Shaira Khan last year.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After only 10 days on the big screen, 'The Batman' now ranks as the highest-grossing movie of 2022, as well as the second-highest grossing since the onset of the Covid-19 in early 2020.

Positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth have kept audiences coming back to 'The Batman', which co-stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

The PG-13 'The Batman', which runs at a butt-numbing three hours, takes a gritty look at Bruce Wayne's earlier days as "the world's greatest detective".

On the work front, Ahmed will don the director's hat once again for 'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.

'Heropanti 2' is the sequel of Tiger's debut film where he was seen opposite another debutante back then, Kriti Sanon. It is written by Rajat Arora and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:25 AM IST