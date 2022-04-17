In Pics: Aditya Roy Kapur sets temperature soaring in UNSEEN pictures from 'The Night Manager' sets

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur recently sent his fans into a tizzy after pictures of his look in an upcoming film were leaked online.

In the photos, Aditya can be seen shooting for his upcoming film, 'The Night Manager'. He looked dapper in a classic black-and-white formal outfit as he shot his scenes for the high-octane spy thriller.

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed British series of the same name, which was headlined by Tom Hiddleston, and is set to release on an OTT platform.

In February, Aditya had even taken off to Sri Lanka to shoot some crucial scenes for the film.

A source had earlier told ANI, "Aditya is essaying an extremely nuanced and layered character in the show which demands a continuous prep process. Parallelly, the committed actor is also working on his rigorous fitness regime, to portray the physicality required for the part."

'The Night Manager' is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat and mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.

The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, the Hindi adaptation also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. While not much has been revealed about Anil's character yet, Sobhita will be seen stepping into the shoes of Elizabeth Debicki's character for the original version.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:32 PM IST