In Pics: Aamir Khan cuts cake, celebrates birthday with paparazzi

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday today.

Keeping up with the ritual, Aamir stepped outside his residence and greeted the paparazzi waiting to get a glimpse of the actor and wish him a happy birthday.

He came out wearing a white t-shirt and blue denims and paired it with a pink shirt.

He also cut a cake with the shutterbugs and thanked them for their wishes.

Take a look at some photos and videos here:

On the professional front, Aamir will be next seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is touted to be the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster "Forrest Gump", featuring Tom Hanks.

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Aamir, is set to release on August 11.

The film was supposed to hit the theatres earlier but the production work faced several roadblocks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think now we will get the time to finish our film the way we had intended to now that it's coming out on August 11. We are trying to make a good film," he said.

Khan, who had also contracted COVID-19, said dealing with the pandemic was a "unique phase".

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:19 PM IST