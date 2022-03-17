In Photos: Alia Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several television and Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Tanishaa Mukerji and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some of them were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations across the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was spotted at the airport as she returned from her birthday vacation. She was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

'Bachchhan Paandey' actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon were caught by the shutterbugs as they jetted off to Delhi from the private airport in Kalina for the screening of their film.

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra were snapped as they arrived for a Holi shoot in filmcity.

'Dhadak' star Ishaan Khatter was at his casual best as he was papped outside a high-end cafe in Mumbai.

Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla were also seen enjoying a lunch date at a city eatery.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated Holi with the paparazzi as they arrived to click her.

Have a look at some of the pictures here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 07:21 PM IST