'I'm just being normal': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan REACTS after being told her face looks 'very serious'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently posted a couple of selfies on Instagram and said that people often tell her that she looks 'very serious', even when she's 'just being normal'.

The star kid, who is known for openly voicing her thoughts on social media, also said that she has a 'typical face' that is neither happy nor sad.

Ira showed what her real smile looks like and said that she was trying to attempt a fake smile, however, she failed.

Along with the first picture, Ira wrote, "I turned the camera on and this is what my face looks like right now. This is the expression on my face. People have said that I look very serious. When I am actually just being normal. This is my normal face. It’s not smiley or happy but it’s not unhappy either. I’d say it is pretty neutral."

She wrote with another photo, "A failed attempt at a fake smile might portray more sadness (even if it's not true or intended). However, this is a real smile, I tried to fake a smile but right now I'm real smiling. So we cannot analyze a fake-smile face."

She added, "What I was trying to say is happy Saturday and that neutral faces are not sad faces."

Ira is quite active on social media and has also been vocal about her struggle with mental health.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. After his divorce with Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. They separated last year.

Meanwhile, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

