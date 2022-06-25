'I’m glad the trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu' has struck a chord with the audience': Taapsee Pannu

Ever since the trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu' has dropped, it has taken the internet by storm.

Earlier this week, while Sourav Ganguly unveiled the trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu', Sachin Tendulkar showered it with praise. The movie based on the life and journey of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj is headlined by Taapsee Pannu.

Her colleagues, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Saqib Saleem and many others, too, appreciated the trailer.

Taapsee on receiving this barrage of praise, says, “It’s extremely encouraging, people have been texting and calling me to tell me how much they liked the trailer. This is a film I really believe in and I’m glad the trailer has hit a chord with the audience. I am eagerly looking forward to the release of the film, to share this story of courage and resilience with everyone and I hope it is showered with as much love and appreciation.”

Talking about the trailer, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, says, “The trailer has touched hearts, that’s a great sign and a hallmark of what good content does. As a studio, we have always created stories with meaning, stories that go beyond just the 150-odd minutes spent in a theatre and stay with the audience for years to come. The trailer is just a glimpse of this conviction; there is much to unfold as we delve into this unheard story of our women in blue. ”

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, 'Shabaash Mithu' hits theatres on July 15.