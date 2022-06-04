e-Paper Get App

IIFA Rocks 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other celebs sizzle on the green carpet

On June 3, the award ceremony opened with the IIFA Rocks concert hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 08:52 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood celebs took over the green carpet at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), held at Yas Island, in the UAE.

On June 3, the award ceremony opened with the IIFA Rocks concert hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

The star-studded concert reportedly featured performances by the Tollywood composer Devi Sri Prasad of 'Pushpa' fame, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S. Khan, and Asees Kaur.

B-town celebs such as Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez sashayed in style on the green carpet. Check out the pictures below.

Nora Fatehi
Salman Khan
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
Tiger Shroff
Gauahar Khan
Lara Dutta
Bobby Deol
AR Rahman
Urvashi Rautela
Waluscha De Sousa
Jacqueline Fernandez
Divya Khosla Kumar
Shahid Kapoor
Sharvari
Ananya Panday
Fardeen Khan
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan | Photos by Viral Bhayani

The grand finale -- IIFA Awards -- will take place on June 4, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul, with performances by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.

A high point of this year's IIFA is the ground-breaking experience of all IIFA events being covered on Bollyverse, the official Metaverse partner, including IIFA Backstage, IIFA Green Carpet, Avatar Club, Talent Quest, VR Bar, After Party, stage rehearsals and touchdown as well as the much-awaited awards ceremony.

IIFA Backstage provides a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action. It will feature the stars getting ready, the make-up, the line-up and the buzz behind the scenes.

Read Also
'I will pull Salman Khan's leg for sure,' says IIFA 2022 host Farah Khan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodIIFA Rocks 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other celebs sizzle on the green carpet

RECENT STORIES

Norway Chess: V Anand's winning run ends, but still in joint lead with Magnus Carlsen

Norway Chess: V Anand's winning run ends, but still in joint lead with Magnus Carlsen

India logs 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 26 fatalities in last 24 hours

India logs 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 26 fatalities in last 24 hours

Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: Police arrest one more person

Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: Police arrest one more person

Roger Federer, Serena Williams excluded from Wimbledon entry lists

Roger Federer, Serena Williams excluded from Wimbledon entry lists

'This makes him special': Sachin Tendulkar on Rafael Nadal showing concern towards injured Alexander...

'This makes him special': Sachin Tendulkar on Rafael Nadal showing concern towards injured Alexander...