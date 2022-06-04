IIFA Rocks 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other celebs sizzle on the green carpet

Bollywood celebs took over the green carpet at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), held at Yas Island, in the UAE.

On June 3, the award ceremony opened with the IIFA Rocks concert hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

The star-studded concert reportedly featured performances by the Tollywood composer Devi Sri Prasad of 'Pushpa' fame, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S. Khan, and Asees Kaur.

B-town celebs such as Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez sashayed in style on the green carpet. Check out the pictures below.

Sara Ali Khan | Photos by Viral Bhayani

The grand finale -- IIFA Awards -- will take place on June 4, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul, with performances by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.

A high point of this year's IIFA is the ground-breaking experience of all IIFA events being covered on Bollyverse, the official Metaverse partner, including IIFA Backstage, IIFA Green Carpet, Avatar Club, Talent Quest, VR Bar, After Party, stage rehearsals and touchdown as well as the much-awaited awards ceremony.

IIFA Backstage provides a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action. It will feature the stars getting ready, the make-up, the line-up and the buzz behind the scenes.