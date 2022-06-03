IIFA 2022: Salman Khan says he wants to do another song with Divya Khosla Kumar again

The IIFA 2022 is underway in Abu Dhabi with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. At a recent press conference, Salman Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and more were present and took to the stage.

During a chat with the diva and super talented Divya Khosla Kumar, the emcee mentioned that Salman Khan wants to work with Divya in another song, yet again. He asked the superstar, if the audience can take his word for it that they will get to see the two of them on their screens once more to which Salman quipped, "One hundred percent!"

Now that surely is an exciting prospect for the audience and fans alike. To see their favourite stars, the gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar and global superstar Salman Khan once again together, a dream come true we say! The two of the were last seen together in the popular track, 'Honey Honey'.

IIFA 2022 will open at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's leisure and entertainment destination, on June 3 with the IIFA Rocks concert hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

The star-studded concert will feature performances by the Tollywood composer Devi Sri Prasad of "Pushpa" fame, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S. Khan, and Asees Kaur.

The grand finale -- IIFA Awards -- will take place on June 4, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul, with performances by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.

Prepping for the finale, Salman Khan said: "I am sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can't wait for this mega event that celebrates Indian cinema globally."