IIFA 2022: From Vicky Kaushal to Kriti Sanon, check out full list of winners

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' was declared the best film.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
The 22nd edition of the coveted IIFA Awards was held on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The three day extravaganza concluded at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and celebrated the best of Hindi films in the last two years.

Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and actor Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Shershaah', walked away with the topmost honours.

The award ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and saw perfomances by Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi among others.

The event came to a close with a special tribute to music composer singer Bappi Lahiri by actor Shahid Kapoor.

Here's the complete list of who won what at IIFA 2022:

Best Actor (Male) – Vicky Kaushal for 'Sardar Udham'

Best Actor (Female) – Kriti Sanon for 'Mimi'

Best Director – Vishnuvaradhan for 'Shershaah'

Best Film – 'Shershaah'

Best Playback Singer Female – Asees Kaur for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, 'Shershaah'

Best Playback Singer Male – Jubin Nautiyal for song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, 'Shershaah'

Best Lyrics – Kausar Munir for ‘Lehra Do’, '83'

Best Music Direction – AR Rahman for 'Atrangi Re' and Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani for 'Shershaah'

Best Male Debut – Ahan Shetty for 'Tadap'

Best Female Debut – Sharvari Wagh for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Best Story Adapted – Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for '83'

Best Original Story – 'Ludo' by Anurag Basu

Best Supporting Actor Female – Sai Tamhankar for 'Mimi'

Best Supporting Actor Male – Pankaj Tripathi for 'Ludo'

