‘I was thrilled to lend my voice to Kangana Ranaut’, says 'She's On Fire' singer Nikhita Gandhi

Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is best known for tracks such as 'Raabta' featuring Deepika Padukone, 'Ullu ka Pattha' with Arijit Singh from 'Jagga Jasoos', and 'Burjkhalifaa' from 'Laxmii', is now making headlines for the catchy track 'She's On Fire' from 'Dhaakad' starring Kangana Ranaut.

Nikhita states that she never set out to be a singer was perusing dentistry in Chennai and doing music on the side just for fun and stress relief. After singing a three-piece act in Hilton on Friday nights, she began working with AR Rahman for films in the south, followed by Bollywood.

Nikhita tells The Free Press Journal about singing for Kangana, collaborating with rapper Badshah, and more

Excerpts from the interview:

What was your reaction on learning that you will be singing for Kangana Ranaut?

Honestly, in my career however short, sweet and amazing it has been, I had the opportunity to sing for such gorgeous and powerful women in the industry. Kangana is of course somebody who is very high on that list and somebody I wanted to sing for. I was really thrilled to be able to lend my voice to her and she looks just as ravishing in the video. I am so happy about how 'She's On Fire' has turned out. It feels amazing, thanks to everyone for their support. I love it when I get to add that edginess in a song through my voice and be given full justice through visualisation of the song too.

Your experience working with Badshah

Badshah has been a fairly new edition to my musical journey and a very exciting one. We spoke for the first time for Bad Boy X Bad Girl, he just messaged me one day about working on a song and that's how Bad boy x bad girl happened and later ‘Jugnu’ and now we are here at ‘She's On Fire’. Badshah is super fun to work with and I have done a couple of gigs as well with him which were mind-blowing. I am really excited to have him as such an integral part of my musical journey.

You've been on a trending streak for a while, what does fame mean to you?

I think, my art has always been bigger than me. I am this because of my art and voice. Of course, it's overwhelming to see so many people listening to your songs and it feels wonderful to know that you have been heard, be it a commercial song that I have sung or the non-film/indie singles that I've been putting out. All of it is just a very overwhelming and satisfying journey.

The music industry has evolved since you entered, it's more than just playback singing...your thoughts?

I think that's wonderful, I think that change is always good and with the ever growing industry it's beautiful that artists are carving their own niche or their own identity apart from playback singing. It gives the audiences a chance to see singers, writers, composers as who they are and as artists themselves. I feel that's a beautiful transition. I love playback and I love the independent journey and think both worlds should blend into a beautiful future of Bollywood.

What's on your bucket list? Do you plan to go international?

Oh absolutely! I have two very distinct goals on my bucket list. Yes definitely one is international collabs! I recently collaborated on a song with Pink Sweets in 2019 and I am looking forward to doing more such collaborations. There is one more global track already in the pipeline. The second goal is for my playback audience to also love my independent work and vice versa and I think the industry is heading in that direction.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:20 AM IST