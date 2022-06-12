'I was starstruck, he is incredible': Elnaaz Norouzi on working with Anil Kapoor in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi will soon be seen in the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo. She has a cameo in the film, which will release on June 24 in theatres. The Free Press Journal caught up with the Sacred Games actress for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her experience of working on the family drama, Elnaaz shares, “It was great. I am a part of a beautiful song in the film, and I’m sure people are going to love it. It is basically an item number with a cameo that I have in the film. I’m not gonna give away much because the film is releasing soon, and everyone can have a look for themselves.”

Elnaaz is all praise for co-stars Varun and Anil Kapoor. Recalling the fun they had while shooting for the song, she gushes, “We spent a lot of time together on the sets. Working with Varun was extremely fun. We laughed a lot. He has a lot of energy and is a great guy to work with, for sure. I have a scene with Anil Kapoor. That’s my cameo. It was an honour to work with the living legend that he is. I was starstruck and very excited to work with a person of his stature. He is just incredible. We had lots and lots of funny moments and shared great memories together.”

She also reveals how she prepared for the song. “Basically, my preparations for it were the rehearsals. I was actually shooting Teheran at that time, and I had to fly back to start rehearsing for the JugJugg Jeeyo song and to shoot it. The song also has a bit of salsa, and that’s what I learned. It was fun,” Elnaaz says.

The actress is happy with the kind of roles she’s getting and the way things are shaping up for her in the industry. “I can say that I’ve come a long way. Things that I never thought would be possible are working out for me now. I can say that I feel like I want to do much more than what I have achieved till now, and I wish I could do much more of what I’m imagining and what I want for myself in the industry. All the things that I’m doing now have been my dreams many years back. And things that I dream of right now, I hope become a reality in the years to come,” she concludes.

Elnaaz also has a song in Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi’s OM: The Battle Within, which is all set to hit the theatres in July. She also has Made In Heaven Season 2 in her kitty.