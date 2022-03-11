'I was just too greedy': 'Jalsa' director spills the tea on bringing Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah together onscreen

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah have time and again proven that they can single-handedly carry a film or a web series on their shoulders. Such is their acting caliber and versatility. Their die-hard/ardent fans are in for a double delight as the two stellar actors will be seen sharing the screen for the very first time in the upcoming film 'Jalsa'.

The drama thriller features Vidya don the role of popular journalist Maya while Shefali Shah, plays Rukhsana, Maya’s house help. With audiences already rejoicing in the 'Jalsa' created by the two actors in the recently-released trailer, there’s no prize for guessing that director Suresh Triveni has made the right casting choice.

Casting two phenomenal talents in the film, Director Suresh Triveni shared, “I like making films because I get an opportunity to work with brilliant actors. Vidya, after working on Tumhari Sulu, I knew that working with her, you are spoilt, and you want to go back to her with another film. So that was one single motive. The second was after I watched 'Delhi Crime', and of course, I've been following Shefali’s work for some time. I was just too greedy and then I thought, this idea came that, what if I bring these two together?”

Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, 'Jalsa' promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you intrigued for more.

The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. 'Jalsa' will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March 2022 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

