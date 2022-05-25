e-Paper Get App

'I was freaking out and falling short of words': Urvashi Rautela says she was praised by Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes

Urvashi shares that she got emotional when Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her

After making her debut on the Cannes 2022 red carpet, actress Urvashi Rautela shares that she got emotional when Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her.

She says, "I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio. I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes. At the same time I was blushing too."

Urvashi who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant attended the screening of the film 'Forever Young' at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

She stated having met the American actor was a dream come true.

She continues, "He also appreciated me as a very talented actress. I was waking up pinching myself. Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment?"

Urvashi is known for featuring in Bollywood movies like 'Virgin Bhanupriya', 'Pagalpanti' and 'Hate Story 4'.

