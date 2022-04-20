'I was doing elaichi': Ajay Devgn on actors receiving flak for endorsing pan masala

Days after Akshay Kumar received flak for promoting a pan masala brand, even though he has previously condemned the use of tobacco products, his 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Ajay Devgn reacted to the same and called it a "personal choice."

Akshay Kumar, seen on the big screen before film screening to avoid smoking and buy a sanitary napkin instead, recently appeared in a pan masala commercial. Earlier, the brand collaborated with Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

Ajay told Indian Express, “When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Somethings are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”

Meanwhile on work front, Ajay awaits the release of his film 'Runway 34' which is also directed by him and features Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.

'Runway 34' is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

The film, which also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar, is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

Devgn also announced his next venture 'Bholaa', a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'.

'Bholaa', which will be an action-drama movie, will release on March 30, 2023, and the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role of a super-cop.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Tseries Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures, 'Bholaa' will be directed by Dharmendra Sharma.

Devgn's upcoming films also include 'Thank God', 'Maidaan' and 'Drishyam 2'.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:01 PM IST