'I want to be number one and will reach that goal': Kartik Aaryan on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', recently said in an interview that he wishes to be the number one actor.

Talking about the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to a leading magazine, Kartik shares, “With every project, people should say ‘he’s outdone himself compared to the last one’. With the success of BB2, reading headlines like ‘Rise of a Superstar’ or the ‘Era of Kartik Aaryan’ make me proud, but they also ground me. It’s a long journey, so I have to update myself. I want to be number one, and I will reach that goal.”

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik has delivered the first blockbuster of Bollywood post the pandemic.

The film seems to be going stronger than any other even in its third week as it has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide and is inching towards Rs 175 crore collection in India.

Kartik will next be seen in films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.