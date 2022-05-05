'I tell Arjun Kapoor I want to grow old with him': Malaika Arora reveals plans of taking their relationship to 'next level'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now, and fans have started wondering about their plans to get hitched.

While Arjun had once said that he will get married only after his sister Anshula Kapoor takes the plunge, Malaika has now spilled the beans on the couple's future.

In a recent interaction with Times of India, the diva mentioned that the couple is at a place where they think and talk about 'what next?'. "We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other. We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we are damn serious too," she said.

She went on to say that Arjun makes her feel happy and also gives her the confidence and surety about their relationship.

"I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man," she gushed.

For the unversed, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They have a son named Arhaan. However, after 18 years of togetherness, the couple announced their separation, and in 2017, they were officially granted divorce.

