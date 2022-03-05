'I plan to kidnap Jeh': Saba Ali Khan reacts to pap overhearing Kareena and Kajol's conversation

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol's recent chit-chat session in the middle of the street had recently gone viral. Now, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba has reacted to the video and she also has a special message for Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena and Kajol were overheard by the paparazzi when they bumped into each other on Tuesday and had a little conversation right outside their cars. In the video, Kareena was heard saying that her sister Karisma Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19.

While Karisma hasn't spoken on her Covid status yet, Saif's sister Saba has confirmed the information. She shared a collage of Karisma and herself and wrote, "#getwellsoon @therealkarismakapoor".

She also took a dig at the video and wrote, "Had NO idea media could hear a conversation SO clearly!"

She then added a tongue-in-cheek comment: "Next time I plan to kidnap Jeh jaan, I better not voice my thoughts aloud!"

Jeh is the younger son of Kareena and Saif.

Kareena and Kajol's epic reunion was loved by the people, with many admitting that the video gave them some 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' feels.

Kareena had played the iconic character of 'Poo', the younger sister of Kajol's Anjali, in K3G.

The actresses never appeared together on the screen again and the video was definitely a treat for their fans.

In the video, Kareena and Kajol can also be seen chuckling about how their respective husbands Saif and Ajay Devgn did not contract the virus even once during the pandemic.

While Kareena had tested positive in December 2021, Kajol was infected with Covid-19 in January this year.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is touted to be the Bollywood adaptation of 'Forrest Gump'.

On the other hand, Kajol is set to star in the film 'Salaam Venky', which was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah'.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:09 PM IST