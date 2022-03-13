'I never wished to be an actress': Zareen Khan opens up on challenges in Bollywood, body-shaming and online negativity

Zareen Khan marked her big Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan's 'Veer', but it hasn't been a smooth sailing for her since then. Time and again, the actress has been subjected to online trolling, body-shaming and negativity.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Zareen opens up on her struggle to establish herself in the past 12 years, the challenges she faced inside and outside the film industry, her message to trolls, and more.

Zareen says that she has made her peace with trolls and that they do not bother her anymore. "We live in a digital world, where everyone has access to everything. On one hand, where we can directly interact with our fans and get their love, on the other hand, we also have to face people who just want to spread negativity. Most of these people won't be able to speak a word if we come face to face with them. I feel they are secretly our fans and they just want our attention, for which they write these nasty things," she says.

She adds, "I have weighed over 100 kg at one point in my life. So if people shaming me then did not affect me, it definitely doesn't affect me now."

Zareen reveals that she was asked to shed some kilos to get roles in films. "I even did it back then, because I thought that is how the industry works. But later on, I realised that your looks should not weigh down the potential that you have as an actor. I am an actor and I am hired to act, not to be an eye-candy on screen," she states.

She goes on to say, "In this industry, there are people who come forward and speak about how body-shaming is wrong. But then, when they have to cast someone in a film, the same people will go for actors with 'perfect bodies'. It is a very hypocritical industry."

Till date, Zareen keeps getting tagged as a 'Salman Khan actress' and this does irk her at times. The 'Hate Story 3' actress says, "Of course, Salman made me a part of this industry for which I'll be forever grateful to him. But that's about it. He brought me here, but the journey ahead has been my own. I cannot sit on his back forever. I have faced the ups and downs on my own and I have dealt with my struggles. It's really sad when I do all the work on my own credit and it is my hardwork,, but people come in and say that I got it because of someone else."

Zareen reveals that she never wanted to be an actress in the first place. She instead wanted to be a doctor at first, but couldn't pursue her dreams due to a crisis in the family. She even dreamt of being a pilot or an air hostess, but fate had a different plan for her. "At one point, I even wanted to be an archaeologist. I wanted to be anything but an actress," she quips.

The 'Housefull' actress says that she still does not feel like a celebrity. "People tell me I don't behave like an actress, and I don't really know what that means. For me, being an actress is a job. It is not who I am. I still live my life as the normal Zareen that I am," she asserts.

People believe that marking a debut alongside a superstar opens hundreds of doors for a new artist. But in Zareen's case, it didn't seem to work in her favour. The actress feels that because of all the negative publicity that came her way at the beginning of her career, filmmakers became sceptical of coming to her with opportunities.

"At the very beginning of my career, I got a lot of backlash for reasons I don't even know. Whatever went wrong in that film, somehow I got blamed for it: for looking like a certain actress or for my weight," she says.

She adds, "Only bad things were written about me and I failed to understand why. Because I had only followed the instructions. I was asked to put on weight for ‘Veer’ because I played a princess of the 18th century, and women of that period were voluptuous. But when the film was released, all of that was criticized."

Speaking of how she also faced discrimination from the audience, Zareen mentions, "After a couple of years, I saw an established actress doing a film where she put on a lot of weight for her character, and that was appreciated like nobody's business. So I was like, but I did the same thing. What went wrong when I did it? Maybe because I was new, and I did not belong to a filmy family, I was an easy target."

However, Zareen is quite popular in the regional film industry. "I got a lot of offers from the south and the Punjabi film industry, which actually should've come from the Hindi industry. I get so much love from those parts of the country," she gushes.

During the pandemic, Zareen had to face several personal setbacks as well, along with the professional ones. She shares that she lost her grandfather in 2021 and her mother has been unwell too. "She is all that I have in my life and if she is not well, then there is no point of me working. My whole focus shifted to her health last year. She is still not completely fine, but she is better now. So I have started to bounce back to work and my shoots will start soon," she says.

After all the obstacles and struggles, Zareen is expecting an eventful 2022 for herself. Shedding light on her future projects, the actress says, "I have a web series coming up and some Punjabi films as well. Apart from that, I am really looking forward to launching my own perfume brand. I hope people now start looking beyond my physical appearance and give me the opportunity to showcase my real potential and talent."

