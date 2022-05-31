 
'I have a strange connection with...': Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on his role in 'Brahmastra'

'Brahmastra' will release on September 9.

Updated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
The anticipation for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' has been only going up with each passing day, with fans waiting for the film's release for several years now.

While not much has been revealed about the plot and the characters of the film yet, Ranbir, on Tuesday, gave his fans a few hints about what to expect from his role and the film.

During the announcement of the trailer's release date at an event in Visakhapatnam, Ranbir revealed that he plays the role of a DJ in the film.

Not just that, but he went on to say that his character has a "certain strange connection with fire" in the film. "It is his journey into the world of ancient astras and of realising the divine connection to fire and also his connection to the Brahmastra waking up," Ranbir shared.

Director of 'Brahmastra' and Ranbir's best friend, Ayan Mukerji, also stated that the film will be a visual spectacle and something that the masses have never witnessed before.

The trailer of 'Brahmastra' is finally set to release on June 15.

Touted to be a fantasy-adventure film, 'Brahmastra' is the first part of a planned trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. The shoot for the film went on for five years and it will see Ranbir and Alia share the screen for the first time.

Apart from them, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

