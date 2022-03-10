'I had to be Farokh Engineer at heart': Boman Irani recalls playing the cricket legend in '83'

In his prolific career spanning almost two decades, Boman Irani has portrayed several memorable characters. Last year, the veteran actor delivered yet another impactful character in Kabir Khan’s greatest sports victory ‘83’ that will be etched in our memory forever.

While Boman portrayed the role of the legendary Indian commentator Farokh Engineer in the sports drama, he is excited about the movie's World TV premiere on 20th March.

Sharing an interesting anecdote of prepping up for his role, Boman recollects, “Farokh Engineer was the only Indian commentator for the 1983 World Cup. As a child, if someone has seen MS Dhoni on TV and he later gets to meet him or spend time at his house, how would that person feel? I felt just that when I got a chance to meet Farokh and stay over at his place. We watched the India-Pakistan match together. That was one of the best times that I had spent while working on a character. While staying with him, the idea was to try and understand the man, his psyche. I had followed his work as a kid. The Farokh I met is an 80-year-old guy and the Farokh I am playing, is about 40 years younger. He was a different man then. If you try to imitate someone that is all you get.”

“The idea is to understand what he was thinking back then, sitting in the commentary box and being run down by a white guy who was making racist comments. He was probably embarrassed. I don’t know what he sounded like in those days. There is very little in the records. He insisted that in 1983, he had sidelocks. I saw a stray picture of him and there is no sidelock. But I have got sidelocks as a part of my look. I have to be Farokh at heart. That is the joy of playing him; being able to present his thoughts well. I didn’t have to imitate him to play him. I’m excited that ‘83’ is coming straight from the theatres on Star Gold where India at large can catch the World TV Premiere of the movie with their family on 20th March, 8PM on Star Gold and I can’t wait to see audience reaction to the movie and my character in it,” Boman adds.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:59 PM IST