"I don’t stress or take any kind of pressure", reveals 'Bachchhan Paandey' star Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is back with his third film amid the pandemic! Titled Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Bachchhan Paandey is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Tamil film, Jigarthanda. Akshay and the entire star cast of Bachchhan Paandey recently kickstarted the promotions of the movie in full swing. During a press conference held for the movie, Akshay spoke to The Free Press Journal about playing an anti-hero, box office pressure, and more.

Akshay, who has bankrolled movies like Good Newwz, Kesari, Marathi film, 72 Miles: Ek Pravas, and several others, is not immune to the problems the producers faced when the pandemic was at its peak. The industry suffered a heavy blow as most of the films missed theatrical releases due to lockdowns.

Off late Tollywood films are doing well compared to Bollywood films. Ask Akshay is it because Bollywood is more content driven and not massy, to which Akshay replies, “It’s not that only massy films work, content-oriented ones work too. The mixture of content and massy is like a golden lining for the makers, cast and the audiences as well. We need to pray that all films see the light of the day. For over two years the industry witnessed a lull. Many films are yet to release; imagine the exorbitant rate of interest that a filmmaker has to pay, which is to the tune of 70-80 per cent... you can imagine the plight of producers. So, let’s not critically analyse films. Sooryavanshi was ready, but we waited almost for over a year to release it in theatres. We need not analyse too much but hope films get released and everybody continues to work.”

Ahead of the release, most actors feel the pressure of whether their movie will hit the jackpot or fall flat at the box office. Ask the Housefull actor how he handles the pressure, pat came the reply, “I don’t stress or take any kind of pressure. I just give my best to the film and move on to the next, hoping to do even better. After the release of Bachchhan Paandey. I will start shooting for my next film on March 19. I have almost five films to release.”Akshay previously played an anti-hero in the movies Ajnabee and Khiladi 420.

When asked what prompted him to say yes to the role, Akshay explains, “I liked the way he (Farhad) has written the character. Indeed, I have not played a negative role for a long time. This has an intriguing storyline — Myra (Kriti), a budding director, tries to dig deep into my character (Bachchhan Paandey) as she wants to make a film on him. It’s about her homework and how the shooting takes off.”

When quipped about working with Farhad, Akshay states “I never doubted his work. He has a knack for writing action. This is a commercial, masala, as well as an enjoyable film.”

When asked what keeps him going Akshay adds, “Everyone is working hard. I can sit at home and survive because I have earned enough until this day, but what about the technicians who are working in my film. I’m passionate about my work, so shall keep working until I feel stressed about getting up in the morning to go to work. But since I feel eager to get up in the morning and go to work, I will continue to do that.”

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:05 AM IST