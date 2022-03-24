'I don’t put out stuff that I don’t believe in, because that would be like cheating', says Prateek Kuhad

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, who made headlines across the world after former US President, Barack Obama named his song 'Cold/Mess' in the 2019 list of favourite music, is now set to perform this weekend at the Bacardí NH7 Weekender on March 26 and 27 in Pune.

Prateek, who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, grew up listening to varied genres of music. He says, “When I was really young, my parents used to listen to Elvis Presley and Harry Belafonte. There were also random CDs, a lot of Bollywood music on radio and TV. My sister used to listen to pop music like Backstreet Boys. Later, in college, I began listening to Elliot Smith and Bob Dylan.”

“Lucky Ali has been a big influence on me, I’ve never met him. Music-wise, I loved all his albums when I was young, I used to listen to 'Sunoh' and 'Sifar' a lot. It was very commonly played in my house. If things work out then I’d be open to working with him on a song,” he adds.

In the past couple of years, Prateek’s music has taken over Bollywood films as well. Not many are aware that the 32-year-old has delivered mesmerizing tracks such as 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' from 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Saansein' from 'Karwaan', 'Kuch Na Kaho' from 'Ajeeb Daastaans', and recently 'Kasoor' from 'Dhamaka'.

Sharing his experience, the singer states, “I don’t see anybody doing the kind of music that I do. I also don’t align philosophically with the way the industry functions in general. I’ve had a different career path. It’s been here in India as well as travelling to the US, playing shows there, doing that circuit, which is unique. I don’t know a lot of people and I’m not really friends with those in the Indian music industry beyond a point. Whatever songs I’ve done for Bollywood they’ve always been fun. I’ve been selective about taking projects that come my way. When the creativity aligns and I’m paid fairly, that’s when I decide to do it. However, I prioritise my own music and pushing my own catalogue going forward.”

Recalling the time Prateek saw his name on Obama’s list, he says that it helped create a lot of noise in India as well as in the US music circle. “It definitely helped with visibility and making me kind of pretty well-known.”

Prateek, who is often trolled on social media for his songs sounding alike, says, “I put in a lot of heart in everything I write. I don’t put out stuff that I don’t believe in, because that would be like cheating everybody and myself. There’s a lot of effort, intention, and honesty and I wish people would appreciate that (I know people do).”

Meanwhile, the singing sensation announced his new studio album, 'The Way That Lovers Do'. It will be out on May 20, and will feature 11 tracks that talk about human love, friendship, and connectivity. “It’s a collection of songs that I’ve written over the years. It’s not just from a romantic perspective. The songs explore different aspects of love,” he signs off.

