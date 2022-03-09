'I don’t bend down to bullying', says 'Tandav' actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who rose to fame as the antagonist in the 2011 film 'No One Killed Jessica', is gearing up for the release of the upcoming web series 'Bloody Brothers'. It will begin streaming from March 18 on ZEE5. He will be sharing screen space with seasoned actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

In a candid tête-à-tête with The Free Press Journal, Zeeshan spills the beans on his rapport with Jaideep, work opportunities on OTT, and more.

'Bloody Brothers' is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller 'Guilt'. Zeeshan shares that he did not watch the BBC series because it wouldn’t have worked in his favour. “It doesn’t help, but restricts you, and you get influenced by somebody’s performance or the way that show was shot. Also, in terms of a creative call, it’s better to approach the script as an original so that you can put life in those written words,” says the Chhalaang actor.

The six-part series is directed by Shaad Ali, who has previously helmed films like 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Saathiya', and 'Soorma', to name a few. Zeeshan has also reunited with his best buddy and 'Raees' co-star Jaideep.

Speaking about his experience of working with the two, Zeeshan gushes, “Shaad is fun, and he has a great sense of humour. He kept it light though they were dark moments because it’s a dark comedy, but it was great. On the other hand, Jaideep and I started our career in Mumbai almost together, in our early phase, around 2010-11. We’ve known each other from that time. We are really close friends. When I got to know Jaideep is doing the show, I said yes to it. I have always admired his work.”

Over the years, Zeeshan has worked in projects like 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Shahid', 'Zero', and 'Article 15', among others. However, prior to facing the camera, the National School of Drama graduate was almost going to be an acting teacher. When asked what he thinks about those with no acting chops bagging lead roles, Zeeshan maintains that it depends on the genre of the narrative.

“If it’s a glossy film selling dreams, then obviously people come to watch the so-called good-looking stars. It is also a part of our conditioning that only fair people look good. I think it is unfortunate that good actors are not getting good roles. Though it is changing for the better because of OTT,” he avers.

Elaborating further, he adds, “Earlier there used to be only a mix of stars, and there was an influence in that place. However, now there are many more offers for actors to explore. I don’t believe in small roles. It’s about how you portray your character, and if it’s a well-written one, even if you have just one or two scenes, you can perform well and be satisfied.”

The actor, who is married to actor-filmmaker Rasika Agashe, reveals that his wife is his best critic. “She never considers my emotions while reviewing. She’s really harsh. That really helps. Also, because she’s an acting teacher, she can point out exactly what went wrong and not say generic things like, ‘Arey mazaa nahin aya’,” says Zeeshan.

The actor, who invited flak after his stint in 'Tandav', has never shied away from expressing his opinions on current affairs. He maintains that it is quite common for actors to lose out on work opportunities, given that their thoughts don’t align with the project or those offering them. “When I’m choosing a script, my political or social inclination takes a call. I don’t want to be a part of anything that communicates something disturbing. I don’t bend down to bullying,” he states.

Zeeshan has been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. “I don’t believe in milestones, but I definitely want to explore more. I want to play different characters. I like surprises. If I can imagine what I’ll be playing, then there’s no fun,” he concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:02 AM IST