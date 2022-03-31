'I deleted RRR posts because...': Alia Bhatt REACTS to reports of her being upset with SS Rajamouli

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut in the South with Rajamouli's recent sensation 'RRR'. On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to deny the rumors of her being upset with the makers of the film.

For the unawares, there were reports that Alia isn't quite happy with the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of 'RRR'.

It was also reported that Alia, who seems to be unhappy about her brief role in 'RRR' has apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed and also unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia wrote, "In today's randomness I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered."

She added, "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir. I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film. The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide," she added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia is currently basking in the massive success of 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

She has several a number of projects in her kitty including 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, 'Darlings' with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also recently announced her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:10 PM IST