'I am getting to work on really special films': Sunny Kaushal spills the beans on his upcoming projects

After winning hearts as Himmat in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold', Sunny Kaushal received immense praise in 'The Forgotten Army' directed by Kabir Khan.

Currently basking in the success of 'Shiddat', Kaushal has found his footing with highly-anticipated projects that are set to release this year.

Talking about his interesting lineup, Sunny said, "I am so grateful for all the love that I received for 'Shiddat'. Portraying Jaggi was a special experience and I am glad it resonated with the audience. 2022 also looks exciting as I am getting to work on some really special films, with some amazingly wonderful and talented people. It’s a really fulfilling experience. What more can one ask for."

ALSO READ PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh spotted together in Juhu

Up next for the actor is 'Hurdang', directed by Nikhil Bhatt, with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Verma. The film is set in the ’90s in Prayagraj against the backdrop of the Mandal Commission, but it is essentially a love story.

Another project in his kitty is 'Milli' with Janhvi Kapoor, which is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original 'Helen' in Malayalam. He will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' with Yami Gautam. Meanwhile, the actor is also in talks with a few leading production houses.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Katrina Kaif is a typical bhabhi as she comments on Sunny Kaushal's new snap from her wedding

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:05 PM IST