'Human' director Mozez Singh launches coffee table book 'Jaipur Splendor'

A master of visual storytelling, Mozez Singh launched his awaited coffee table book, 'Jaipur Splendor'.

The Maharaja of Jaipur, Padmanabh Singh, who has also written the foreword to the book, unveiled the kaleidoscopic ode to the pink city with the fabulous Hot Pink Party.

'Jaipur Splendor,' crafted by author Mozez Singh, in collaboration with Assouline, features pictures depicting the soul of Jaipur. Rajasthan capital boasts incredible culture, history, and architecture. With each fort and festival ready to tell a human story, the filmmaker aims at taking the city to the global audience, celebrating India.

Advertisement

While talking about the book, Mozez Singh said, "Jaipur is one of the most beautiful cities I have come across in the whole world. It is a city where the different cultures of east and west mix beautifully. I had to capture and present it to the audience across the globe. I collaborated with photographers from across to put together the final coffee table book. I am super excited that Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is supporting the book, as he is the ultimate modern maharaj who is actually carrying the city's legacy forward."

Meanwhile, Mozez Singh is riding high on the success of his drama series, 'Human'. It starred Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:55 AM IST