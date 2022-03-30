'Human' director Mozez Singh gives a sneak peek into his 'secret project'

Something exciting is brewing for cine lovers across the nation. Ever since 'Human' did wonders on a streaming platform, fans have been anticipating the next project of filmmaker Mozez Singh. And now, the wait seems to be over.

Mozez Singh took his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his set's lighting and mic. He wrote "#Day7 #SecretProject," elevating fans' excitement around his next even more.

While the storyteller didn't reveal much about his ongoing project, reports have it that he is working on a musical drama.

A source revealed, "Mozez Singh is a very passionate filmmaker, and he has been working on the project for a while now. It is a music-based feature film with one of the most exciting storylines. Nothing much has been out yet, but soon the ace director will announce the project."

Meanwhile, Mozez Singh added another feather to his glorious cap by launching his coffee table book, Jaipur Splendor, with Maharaja of Jaipur, Padmanabh Singh.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:06 PM IST