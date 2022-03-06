'Hum apni zindagi jeeyenge': Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty Kundra react to controversies; watch video

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who will feature on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's show 'Shape Of You', laughed over the controversies in her life.

Shilpa took to Instagram recently to share a teaser of her show. It gives a glimpse of several B-Town celebs who will be a part of the chat show.

In one of the segments, Jacqueline said, "I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness." However, the clip didn't reveal of the time she was referring to.

Towards the end, both Shilpa and Jacqueline were seen laughing as the host spoke about controversies. The actress said, "Controversies ho nahi ho, bhaad mein jaaye log, hum apni zindagi jeeyenge. Ek hi zindagi hai."

It may be mentioned that both the actors had found themselves in the middle of controversies last year.

In January 2022, Jacqueline had shared a statement on Instagram requesting privacy after a photo of her with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral on social media platforms.

The 'Bachchhan Paandey' actress was also grilled by the Enforcement Directorate multiple times in connection with a money-laundering investigation.

On the other hand, Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested with several others in alleged connection with a pornography case. He is currently out on bail.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 06:02 PM IST