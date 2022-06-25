e-Paper Get App

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan showers love on his girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Updated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan loved his current girlfriend Saba Azad's "desi" girl look on social media.

Saba took to Instagram, where she posted an advertisement, in which she is sporting an Indian attire.

Sussanne couldn't stop herself from commenting on the post and wrote: "So pretty Saboo."

Replying to her, Saba said: "@suzkr thanks my sooz!! Lovvvving your holiday stories - keep em coming."

Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Apart from this, he also has 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

article-image

