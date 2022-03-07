Hrithik Roshan smitten as rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad sings a Bangla song - watch video

Saba Azad, who has been in news of late after being spotted on dinner dates with Hrithik Roshan, has left the actor smitten with her latest Instagram post.

The 31-year-old actress and musician shared a video on her social media handle in which she can be seen singing a Bangla song.

"Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a smol my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne” soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant - that’s the thing with music though right - language doesn’t matter at all, if it moves you it moves you!!," she captioned the video.

"A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you - excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording," she added.

Hrithik was among the first ones to drop a heartfelt comment under the video. "You are an extraordinary human," he gushed.

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma also commented, "One of my favourite songs! And your pronunciation is fab!"

Rumours of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. She has even grown close to the actor's family, and a few days ago, she was spotted enjoying a family lunch with the Roshans.

However, both Hrithik and Saba have remained tightlipped over their equation.

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 film 'War', while Saba had starred in the web series 'Rocket Boys'.

Hrithik will star next in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:41 AM IST