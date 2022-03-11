Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to release in September 2023

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' have locked September 28, 2023 as the release date of the film.

On Thursday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans and followers.

"September 28th... 2023," he wrote, adding a motion poster of the film.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is also a part of the film, too announced the release date on his social media handle.

"Get ready to witness India's first aerial action franchise, Fighter in theatres on September 28, 2023," Anil posted.

'Fighter' is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik Roshan opened up on working with Sidharth again for 'Fighter'. During an IFFI 2021 he said: "Yes it’s extremely exciting and more so, because I think coming back on a set where Sid (Sidharth Anand) has seen me be a certain good in War which kind of drives me to know that this anxiety that is building, is because the good has already been done, it has to be better.

The duo had previously worked together for 'Bang Bang' and 'War.

He added: "Personally, I think that is my responsibility, because I don't want to disappoint my director who has had the faith in me to cast me in a film like this and it’s scarier because it’s very hard to impress him now. Because I have done everything I could have but what more am I going to pull out of my pocket, that's something that I'm going to spend some nights thinking about."

Advertisement

ALSO READ Hrithik Roshan smitten as rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad sings a Bangla song - watch video

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:32 AM IST