Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan to begin work on 'Krrish 4' in June this year: Report

Actor Hrithik Roshan had announced the fourth part of 'Krrish' in June 2021 and had also given a slight hint about the film's plot.

As 'Krrish' completed 15 years last year, Hrithik had shared a post that read, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4."

According to a report in ETimes, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has already begun planning for the next sequel in the 'Krrish' franchise, which will go on floor next year.

A source close to the production revealed to the news portal that the preparation on 'Krrish 4', including casting of the film, will begin in June 2022. However, the makers have not yet decided who will play the leading lady in the film.

Reportedly, the film will have heavy CGI and action sequences. Rakesh Roshan had also stated in the past that 'Krrish 4' will be a huge film.

The first film, 'Koi... Mil Gaya', directed by Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. It was followed by 'Krrish', which arrived in 2006, and 'Krrish 3' in 2013.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, 'Krrish 4' is said to have a narrative that features the magical alien Jadoo from 'Koi... Mil Gaya'. A source had earlier informed the entertainment portal that the makers have thought about using time travel to connect the creature with Hrithik Roshan’s character.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently busy shooting for 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. According to media reports, he will then start shooting for Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in August this year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:20 PM IST