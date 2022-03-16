Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria are full of action and swag in new posters; trailer to be out tomorrow

With 'Heropanti 2', producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to revisit the 'Heropanti' glory but this time with more action and double the dhamaka.

Re-introducing audiences to 'Heropanti’s Babloo aka Tiger Shroff, the makers released the newest poster of the film as Tiger looks suave and debonair as ever. Keeping his cool and bringing on his signature charisma even amidst guns pointing at him from all corners, Tiger in this new avatar, has surely piqued the interest of the audience.

The makers also shared the new poster of Tara Sutaria. Re-introducing audiences to Heropanti’s Inaaya aka Tara, the makers released the newest poster of the film as Tara looks gorgeous and sexy as ever.

Tara in this new avatar, takes the anticipation of the film to an all-time high.

Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre.

After films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', the trio are now gearing up for the actioner 'Heropanti 2'. This time around the sequel of the film has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:21 AM IST