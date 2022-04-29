‘Heropanti 2’ Screening: Tiger Shroff’s rumoured GF Disha Patani arrives in a sexy mini dress with plunging neckline

The makers of ‘Heropanti 2’ held a special screening of the film for close friends and family members. Besides the cast and crew, making her sizzling appearance at the event was Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Disha grabbed eyeballs as she stunned in a mini lavender bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with high heels and a micro mini handbag.

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti 2' offers what the audience can expect from his movie, a complete package of action, thriller, crime, romance and a tinge of comedy.

Co-starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role, 'Heropanti 2' presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cybercrimes across the world.

Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie releases on April 29, 2022.

Speaking about Disha's work, the actress was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She has 'Ek Villain 2' along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:48 AM IST