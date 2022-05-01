'Heropanti 2' Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's actioner mints Rs 12.5 crore in 2 days

After a long wait, Sajid Nadiadwala's most awaited franchise film 'Heropanti 2' has finally made an entry into the theaters. The film has made a good hype in the market with the trailers, moreover with Tiger Shroff's transformed avatar as 'Babloo', the film has come up with many elements for the audience to watch out for.

The makers have left no chance to create hype for the film with its promotions that showed a multiplier effect, as the film made a decent entry at the box office with Rs 7 crore on the first day and Rs 5.5 crore on the second, which brings a collection of Rs 12.5 crore in 2 days.

Moreover, the film is proceeding towards the weekend and is expected to gain more numbers as mass centers have called it an entertaining film. And then stands the auspicious occasion of Eid, which will definitely boost the numbers at the box office.

'Heropanti 2' hit the silver screens on April 29. Apart from Tiger, the film also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Heropanti 2' is written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:46 AM IST