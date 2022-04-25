Here's why netizens are accusing Alia Bhatt of copying Deepika Padukone in latest video

Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying her post-marital bliss and basking in the glory of her recent hits, was recently called out for being a 'copy of Deepika Padukone'.

In a video that has been shared by a paparazzo account, Alia can be seen posing for the shutterbugs in a blue t-shirt dress before leaving in her car. She is seen sporting a sleek bun with a middle-partition, which seems to have reminded netizens of Deepika, who is often seen styling her hair in a similar fashion.

People flooded the comments section accusing Alia of copying Deepika.

"Copy of Deepika Padukone," a user wrote, while another said, "Deepika is her idol".

A user even wrote, "Copying doesn't mean it suits her".

Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is set to release on February 10, 2023.

The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, will see Karan Johar returning to the director's chair.

She will also be seen sharing the screen space with now-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled for a September 9, 2022.

Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and 'Darlings' with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:53 AM IST