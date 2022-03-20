Here's why Ananya Panday said she doesn't want to see any more remakes in Bollywood

Actress Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film 'Gehraiyaan', recently said she hopes there aren't any more remakes in Bollywood.

In an interview with ETimes, Ananya said she doesn't really want to see more remakes of films and that she is happy with the 'original, braver and complex stories' that are being made these days.

The young actress said she wants to do more new work and going down a path where there is more original and fresh content for the audience. However, Ananya also added that she wasn't sure what she felt about remakes anymore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has started shooting for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

For the unversed, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti. The new age drama by Excel Entertainment is scheduled to release in 2023.

Ananya will also be seen in 'Liger' which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, along with former world champion boxer Mike Tyson.

Ananya and Vijay were recently spotted chatting at film producer Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash in Mumbai. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:04 PM IST